Sei Investments Co. Sells 384,272 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 384,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SLM by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SLM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

SLM Trading Down 6.7 %

SLM stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $32.65.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,166.91. This trade represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SLM

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.