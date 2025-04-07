SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stake Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,680.11. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,052 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Stephens initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

