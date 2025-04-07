Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,273 ($29.30) and last traded at GBX 2,314.16 ($29.83), with a volume of 392420469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490.82 ($32.11).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.25) to GBX 3,300 ($42.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($41.89) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,325 ($42.86).
Shell Trading Down 7.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 29,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.90) per share, with a total value of £775,297.70 ($999,352.54). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
