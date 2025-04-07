Shell (LON:SHEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,273 ($29.30) and last traded at GBX 2,314.16 ($29.83), with a volume of 392420469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,490.82 ($32.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.25) to GBX 3,300 ($42.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($41.89) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.25) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,325 ($42.86).

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Trading Down 7.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,661.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,588.48. The stock has a market cap of £173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Shell news, insider Wael Sawan bought 29,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($33.90) per share, with a total value of £775,297.70 ($999,352.54). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.