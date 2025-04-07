Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,795,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,670,000 after purchasing an additional 656,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,886,000 after buying an additional 455,381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 914,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 168,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. This trade represents a 35.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

