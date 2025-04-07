Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,438 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Silicon Laboratories worth $29,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,859,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,828.55. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $92.08 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average of $123.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

