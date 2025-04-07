Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Simplify MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

