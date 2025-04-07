Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Position Lessened by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 592.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

