Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Smurfit Westrock worth $37,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,039,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,049,000 after buying an additional 500,699 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Smurfit Westrock news, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,333,828.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,136,877.48. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE SW opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

