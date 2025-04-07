SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $383.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $375.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

