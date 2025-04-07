SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64,965 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $279.72 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $289.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

