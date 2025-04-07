SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $279.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.76. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $289.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

