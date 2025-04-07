Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Trading Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.96 ($0.24). Approximately 348,898 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,301,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Speedy Hire Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.62.

Insider Transactions at Speedy Hire

In other news, insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 70,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,045.89). Also, insider Paul A. Rayner purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,222.48). Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

