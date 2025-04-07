Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,460 ($70.38) and last traded at GBX 5,575 ($71.86), with a volume of 856037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,780 ($74.50).

SPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,800 ($100.54) to GBX 7,700 ($99.25) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,478 ($109.28).

The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,254.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,066.70.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 286.30 ($3.69) EPS for the quarter. Spirax-Sarco Engineering had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc will post 334.5410628 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 117.50 ($1.51) per share. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $47.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.13%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,723 ($86.66), for a total transaction of £46,859.31 ($60,401.28). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today.

