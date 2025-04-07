Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $26,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $145.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $122,303.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,464.74. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

