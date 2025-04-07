Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,308 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $37,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $770.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.05.

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

