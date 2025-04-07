Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STN. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in Stantec by 1,011.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 83,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stantec by 198.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,407 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE STN opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.00. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STN

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.