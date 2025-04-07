Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TALO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 575,096 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,221 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216,921 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Stock Down 15.4 %

TALO stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

