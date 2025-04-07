TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,793,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,869,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,649,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,618,000 after buying an additional 249,719 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,639,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,838,000 after buying an additional 679,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,004,301.76. This represents a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,665 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.