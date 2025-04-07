Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Teladoc Health worth $167,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

View Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.26 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.