Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after acquiring an additional 302,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,257,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

