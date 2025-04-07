TFG Advisers LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

Microsoft Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $359.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.48 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

