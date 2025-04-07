The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 623.77 ($8.04) and last traded at GBX 626.49 ($8.08), with a volume of 135598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681 ($8.78).

The company has a market cap of £575.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 759.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 732.71.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 94.64%.

The Trust aims to pursue long-term capital growth principally through investment in medium to smaller sized Japanese companies which are believed to have above average prospects for growth. We invest in a spread of 40–70 companies, predominantly medium and smaller sized, that we believe offer good growth opportunities.

Growth may come from innovative business models, disrupting traditional Japanese practices or market opportunities, such as growth from overseas.

We aim to take a three to five year view and the Trust is managed by looking at the underlying investments rather than the benchmark which is TOPIX total return.

