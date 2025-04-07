Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of TOST opened at $30.58 on Monday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,054.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

