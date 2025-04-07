Top Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – April 4th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Oracle are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the health care industry, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, medical device manufacturers, and providers of medical services such as hospitals and clinics. These stocks offer investors exposure to a sector that is driven by persistent demand, demographic trends, and innovation in treatments and technology, making it a potentially resilient component in diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,102,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,482,232. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $144.48 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $509.39 and a 200-day moving average of $542.82. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.98. 4,750,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,672,312. The company has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.32 and a 200 day moving average of $311.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $47.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.38. 1,533,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $925.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.19. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. 7,768,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,061,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31.

