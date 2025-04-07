TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,928 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,688,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,906,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in TopBuild by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $303.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $272.24 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

