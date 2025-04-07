Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 442 ($5.70).

TRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trainline to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.16) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.32) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 500 ($6.44) to GBX 485 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

TRN opened at GBX 251.60 ($3.24) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 359.79. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 452.40 ($5.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

