Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,449 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 282,851 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.30% of Tripadvisor worth $26,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

