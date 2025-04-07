Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $29,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Triumph Financial by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Triumph Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $51.53 on Monday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

