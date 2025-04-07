Troy Asset Management Ltd Acquires 343,838 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,838 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 14.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $439,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,951,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,249,000 after buying an additional 315,138 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 155,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.93.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

