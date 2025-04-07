Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,584,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,860,000 after purchasing an additional 189,791 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $254,628.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,752.96. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.