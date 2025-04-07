Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $8,688,030 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $539.40 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

