UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UiPath were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of UiPath by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 74,959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 493,502 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,120,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.62.

Shares of PATH opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

