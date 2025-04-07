Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth $100,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

