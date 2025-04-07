Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.
Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91.
Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.
