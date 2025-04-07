Vanguard Group Inc. Has $164.62 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $164,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.8 %

BCRX opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

