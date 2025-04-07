Vanguard Group Inc. Has $165.67 Million Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Stepan worth $165,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 115.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Stepan by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. This represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SCL stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.97 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.68%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

