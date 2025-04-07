Vanguard Group Inc. Has $171.15 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $171,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.52. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

