Vanguard Group Inc. Has $175.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $175,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

