Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,145,814 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,799,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Zuora worth $166,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 246,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 70,349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 300,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora Company Profile

In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 19,469 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $194,105.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,735.62. This trade represents a 44.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.