Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Major Shareholder Buys $3,431,875.00 in Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,310,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 584,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,792,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 85,145 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $1,657,773.15.

On Wednesday, March 12th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84.

On Monday, March 10th, International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 542,000 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $9,387,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $16.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

