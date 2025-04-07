Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 487.40 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 498.13 ($6.42), with a volume of 21820195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511.20 ($6.59).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.67) to GBX 650 ($8.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.12) to GBX 500 ($6.44) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VTY

Vistry Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 603.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 736.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistry Group news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.64), for a total value of £13,247.62 ($17,076.08). Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.