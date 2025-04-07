W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 6.8 %

WRB stock opened at $65.53 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

