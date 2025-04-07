Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 18,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $83.93 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

