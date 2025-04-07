Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 230,140 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,140 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $40,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of EDU opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $91.04. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. China Renaissance lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

