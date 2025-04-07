Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 32,544 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $38,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 8,600.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,860.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.