Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 396,666 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $30,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,664,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after acquiring an additional 246,577 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 10.9 %

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.66 million. Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.



Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

