Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 909,998 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 3,025.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,998 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.58% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $36,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,010 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

PTGX opened at $44.44 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.