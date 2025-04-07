Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.47% of Alaska Air Group worth $39,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 22,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,733,915.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,061.02. This trade represents a 41.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

