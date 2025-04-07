Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 148,088 Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,088 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.76% of CARGO Therapeutics worth $31,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 87.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 138,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 11.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 226.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRGX stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRGX. HC Wainwright cut CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CARGO Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CARGO Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

