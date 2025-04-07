Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 219,827 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

KALU stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $817.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

